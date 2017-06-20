

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to 1.5404 against the euro and 80.87 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5418 and 80.62, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to 0.7241 and 1.0488 from an early 4-day lows of 0.7219 and 1.0520, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.52 against the euro, 82.00 against the yen, 0.74 against the greenback and 1.03 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX