

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to 142.28 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 142.04.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to more than 2-week lows of 124.62 and 114.56 from yesterday's closing quotes of 124.32 and 114.28, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to nearly a 4-week low of 111.77 and a 3-month low of 84.52 from yesterday's closing quotes of 111.52 and 84.36, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 145.00 against the pound, 126.00 against the euro, 116.00 against the franc, 114.00 against the greenback and 86.00 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX