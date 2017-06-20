

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to 84.70 against the yen and 1.4707 against the euro, from an early more than a 2-1/2-month high of 84.92 and more than a 1-1/2-month high of 1.4649, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to 0.7585 and 1.0027 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7596 and 1.0041, respectively.



The aussie dropped to 1.0478 against the NZ dollar, from an early 4-day high of 1.0520.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 82.00 against the yen, 1.50 against the euro, 0.74 against the greenback, 0.99 against the loonie and 1.03 against the kiwi.



