

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices increased at a faster rate in May, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Tuesday.



The producer price index climbed 4.2 percent year-over-year in May, following a 3.7 percent rise in April. It was the eighth month of increase in a row.



The price index for the manufacturing sector grew 4.7 percent annually in May and those in the utility sector went up by 2.9 percent. In contrast, mining and quarrying prices declined 7.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 0.3 percent in May.



Data also showed that import prices climbed 4.1 percent in May from a year ago, while it dropped 0.5 percent from April.



Similarly, export prices rose 6.1 percent annually in May and edged down 0.1 percent, monthly.



