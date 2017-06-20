

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is set to publish Switzerland economic forecast in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 1:45 am ET.



Ahead of data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading againts its major rivals. While the Swiss franc fell against the euro and the pound, it held steady against the U.S. dollar and the yen.



As of 1:40 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0878 against the euro, 1.2420 against the pound, 0.9750 against the U.S. dollar and 114.47 against the yen.



