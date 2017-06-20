

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is scheduled to issue German producer prices for May in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:00 am ET. Economists forecast prices to rise 2.9 percent annually in May, following a 3.4 percent increase in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the U.S. dollar, it fell against the yen, the Swiss franc and the pound.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8757 against the pound, 1.0876 against the Swiss franc, 1.1159 against the U.S. dollar and 124.51 against the yen.



