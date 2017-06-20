

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Brown Group (BWNG.L) reported that its first-quarter Group revenue were up 5.6% year-over-year with product revenue increasing 10.2%, driven by strong Ladieswear performance. Financial Services revenue was down 4.9%, as expected, the Group said. The Group noted that, aside from the exceptional cost guidance, its all other fiscal 2018 guidance is unchanged. The Group will be announcing first-half results on 12th October 2017.



Brown Group said it will be closing up to five Simply Be and Jacamo dual-fascia stores. The decision takes into account weak high-street footfall, both current and predicted, together with significant future business rate increases for some stores.



Angela Spindler, CEO, said: 'Ladieswear and Simply Be in particular had a very strong period, with good responses to our Spring/Summer campaigns, leading to further market share gains. As a result of ongoing weak footfall in some locations, and with a clear focus on driving financial returns across all areas of our business, we will be closing up to five loss-making stores. At this early stage in the financial year, trading is on track to meet our expectations.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX