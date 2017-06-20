

20 June 2017



G4S plc



(the 'Company')



The Company announces that Ian Springett, a non-executive director has resigned from the board of the Company with effect from 20 June 2017 due to recent ill- health.



The Nomination Committee has initiated the process of seeking candidates for a new non-executive director role.



Celine Barroche



Company Secretary



Notes to Editors:



About G4S plc:



G4S is the leading global, integrated security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.



G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. G4S is active in around 100 countries and has over 585,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: G4S plc UK DK via GlobeNewswire



A0B7CYB01FLG6R24



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX