

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) announced that Ian Springett, CFO, has resigned from the Board, effective 20 June 2017 due to ill-health. Following an executive search process led by the Nominations Committee, the Board has appointed Les Wood, interim CFO, as an Executive Director and CFO with effect from 20 June 2017.



Les joined Tullow in 2014 and was the Group's Vice President for Commercial and Finance before being appointed interim CFO. Before joining Tullow, Les worked for BP plc for 28 years in various positions including Regional CFO roles in Canada and the Middle East.



