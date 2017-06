LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Great Portland Estates plc (GPOR.L) said it has acquired the freehold of land and buildings including Cityside and Challenger House, 40/42 Adler Street and 2/8 Whitechapel Road, London E1 from Hermes Investment Management, for 49.6 million pounds or 320 pounds per sq ft.



The 1.1 acre site sits between Aldgate to the west and the new Whitechapel Crossrail Station to the east and is made up of; Cityside House; Challenger House; Development sites.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX