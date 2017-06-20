

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group Plc. (SRP.L), a provided of public services, Tuesday said it signed a contract, worth about 1.5 billion pounds, to operate the New Grafton Correctional Centre, or the NGCC, in New South Wales, Australia. Earlier in March, Serco was named the Preferred Bidder on the project.



The NGCC will comprise individual facilities holding three different categories of inmates safely, securely and entirely separately. It will include a 1,000-bed male maximum security facility; a 300-bed female maximum security facility; and a 400-bed male minimum security facility.



Serco is part of the NorthernPathways consortium which will design, build and operate NGCC in a Public Private Partnership for the NSW Government.



Serco's contract for operation is expected to begin in 2020.



