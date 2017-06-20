sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,343 Euro		-0,034
-2,47 %
WKN: 899328 ISIN: GB0007973794 Ticker-Symbol: SEO 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
SERCO GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SERCO GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,345
1,377
09:03
1,347
1,376
09:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SERCO GROUP PLC
SERCO GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SERCO GROUP PLC1,343-2,47 %