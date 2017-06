LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ultra Electronics (ULE.L) said that it will deliver a major surveillance and security system valued at $18 million over the next 26 months. It is also planned for the Group's Communications & Integrated Systems business (CIS) to provide five years of specialist support over the course of the system's use.



The company said no further information can be provided in relation to this award, due to security considerations.



