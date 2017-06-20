

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Cairn Energy plc (CNE.L) announced it has secured interests in two licences in the Mexico offshore bid round. The licences were secured by Capricorn Energy Limited, a subsidiary of Cairn Energy, with the Production Sharing Contracts scheduled to be signed later in the current year with the Government of Mexico.



Cairn anticipates exploration drilling to commence in the 2019-2020 period on both blocks. The licences (one operated and one non-operated) are located in the Gulf of Mexico in the shallow water Sureste basin.



