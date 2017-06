CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Air Lease Corp. (AL) announced the placement of six new Boeing 737 MAX 8 and six used 737-800 aircraft on long-term leases to Blue Air (Romania). The 737-800 aircraft, which ALC acquired from Pegasus Airlines, began delivering in May 2017 and will continue through Q4 2017.



The new 737 MAX 8 aircraft are scheduled for delivery between mid-2019 and the first-quarter of 2021, from ALC's order book with Boeing.



