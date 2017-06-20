

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar declined against its major rivals in pre-European deals on Tuesday.



The greenback reversed from an early near 5-week high of 111.77 against the yen, easing to 111.54.



The greenback edged down to 1.1164 against the euro, 1.2748 against the pound and 0.9744 against the Swiss franc, off its early 4-day high of 1.1141, 5-day highs of 1.2724 and 0.9763, respectively.



The greenback dropped to 0.7615 against the aussie and 0.7267 against the kiwi, from its early high of 0.7585 and a 4-day high of 0.7220, respectively.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 110.00 against the yen, 1.16 against the euro, 1.32 against the pound, 0.95 against the franc, 0.77 against the aussie and 0.74 against the kiwi.



