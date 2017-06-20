

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British lender Barclays Plc (BARC.L, BCS) on Tuesday announced that the Serious Fraud Office or SFO has charged the company regarding matters in its capital raisings in 2008.



SFO has charged Barclays with two offences of conspiring with certain former senior officers and employees of Barclays to commit fraud by false representations. This is related to two advisory services agreements entered into with Qatar Holding LLC in June and October 2008.



The company is also charged with one offence of unlawful financial assistance in relation to a $3 billion loan provided to the State of Qatar in November 2008.



Barclays said it is considering its position in relation to these developments.



The Charges arise in the context of Barclays' capital raisings in June and November 2008. Barclays said it awaits further details of the Charges from the SFO.



The SFO has informed Barclays that it has not made a decision as to whether it will also bring charges against Barclays Bank PLC in respect of the Loan.



As announced earlier, the FCA issued warning notices in connection with its investigation into the advisory services agreements. The United States Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission have also been conducting investigations relating to these same agreements.



The FCA's investigation in relation to the advisory services agreements had been stayed in view of the SFO's investigation but that stay is currently lifted. Other authorities have also been kept informed of developments in these matters.



Further, a civil claim has been served on Barclays Bank PLC by PCP Capital Partners LLP and PCP International Finance Limited in relation to the November 2008 capital raising, which Barclays Bank PLC is defending.



