CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Aviation Capital Group announced an order for 20 737 MAX 10 airplanes, valued at $2.49 billion at list prices. ACG is already a part of the 737 MAX family with 60 current orders, including a mix of MAX 8s and MAX 9s.



The 737 MAX 10 incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, the Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX