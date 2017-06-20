

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Tuesday.



The pound fell to a 1-week low of 1.2671 against the U.S. dollar, a 6-day low of 1.2352 against the Swiss franc and a 5-day low of 0.8794 against the euro, from early highs of 1.2758, 1.2443 and 0.8738, respectively.



Against the yen, the pound dropped to 141.41 from an early near 2-week high of 142.54.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.25 against the greenback, 1.22 against the franc, 0.89 against the euro and 138.00 against the yen.



