

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) has raised its forecast for new airplane demand, projecting the need for 41,030 new airplanes over the next 20 years valued at $6.1 trillion dollars. The company's annual Current Market Outlook suggests total airplane demand rising 3.6 percent over last year's forecast.



Boeing said the single-aisle segment will see the most growth over the forecast, fueled by low-cost carriers and emerging markets. 29,530 new airplanes will be needed in this segment, an increase of almost 5 percent over last year. The forecast for the widebody segment includes 9,130 airplanes. Boeing projects the need for 920 new production widebody freighters over the forecast period.



Boeing said the Asia market, including China, will continue to lead the way in total airplane deliveries over the next two decades.



