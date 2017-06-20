WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 19-June-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,707,171.97 10.8942
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,628,711.07 14.5693
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 19/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 789,818.23 17.4924
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 19/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,658,393.79 16.8779
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 19/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 675000 USD 6,697,938.44 9.9229
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2400000 USD 23,815,685.26 9.9232
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,879,688.79 13.4049
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 19/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 298,877.24 14.2322
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 19/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,224,051.84 17.0957
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 19/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,640,389.40 17.253
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 19/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,690,101.54 12.0713
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 19/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3080000 USD 55,730,136.80 18.0942
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 19/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,684,672.95 19.607
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 19/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 52,128,690.58 18.0376
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 19/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,576,942.14 14.8768
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 19/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 318,731.30 15.1777
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 19/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,349,789.66 16.2625
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 19/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,358,220.71 18.8642
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 19/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,351,449.37 16.6769
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 19/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,800,699.66 10.8575
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 19/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,319,105.46 18.8417
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 19/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 305,429.33 19.0893
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,782,479.83 19.1299
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 19/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,234,874.99 17.2527
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,234,733.02 17.2519
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 19/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,570,365.90 14.1065
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 19/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,350,442.98 17.7608
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 19/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,134,418.64 15.1987
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 19/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,199,224.41 10.3319
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 19/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,166,711.50 18.108
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 19/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 170,661,396.40 15.1699
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 19/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 242,339.86 16.156
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,689,926.65 5.806
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2210000 USD 42,028,243.22 19.0173
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 19/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,050,482.66 16.1613
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 19/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,863,545.93 14.335
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 19/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,617,719.71 17.9296
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 19/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 305,931.26 19.1207
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,751,757.89 19.2398
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 19/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,623,880.38 19.3669
