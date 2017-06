CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Okay Airways announced an order for 15 737 MAX airplanes, valued at $1.8 billion at current list prices. The order consists of eight 737 MAX 10s and seven 737 MAX 8s. The airline also signed a memorandum of understanding for five 787-9 Dreamliners as part of its long-term fleet strategy and expansion.



Okay Airways is headquartered in Beijing with its main hub at Tianjin Binhai International Airport.



