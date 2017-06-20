

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) reported a profit for second quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $213.65 million, or $0.91 per share. This was down from $218.47 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.5% to $3.26 billion. This was up from $2.75 billion last year.



Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $213.65 Mln. vs. $218.47 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.91 vs. $0.95 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.2% -Revenue (Q2): $3.26 Bln vs. $2.75 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX