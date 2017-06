CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) announced the company and Ryanair finalized an order for 10 additional 737 MAXs. The order is valued at more than $1.1 billion at current list prices. The Irish carrier now has 110 unfilled orders with 100 options for the higher capacity 737 MAX 8, as well as 65 Next-Generation 737-800s.



Ryanair is an all-Boeing operator and launched the higher capacity 737 MAX 8 in late 2014 with an order for 100 airplanes.



