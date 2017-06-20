

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $510.29 million, or $1.02 per share. This was up from $357.44 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 26.4% to $1.77 billion. This was up from $1.40 billion last year.



Adobe Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $510.29 Mln. vs. $357.44 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 42.8% -EPS (Q2): $1.02 vs. $0.71 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 43.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q2): $1.77 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 26.4%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX