

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel, the toy maker behind iconic Barbie brand, has announced the expansion of its Ken dolls.



Mattel is launching new Kens that feature three body types - slim, broad and original. In addition, the dolls will feature seven skin tones, eight hair colors, nine hairstyles and chic, modern fashion looks.



'By continuing to expand our product line, we are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation,' said Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Barbie. 'Evolving Ken was a natural evolution for the brand and allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie's world.'



Seven of the 15 new Ken dolls were revealed exclusively on 'Good Morning America.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX