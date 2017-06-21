

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jeff Fettig, Whirlpool Corp.'s (WHR) Chairman and CEO since 2004, will step down as CEO and continue in his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Whirlpool has elected Marc Bitzer, the company's current President and Chief Operating Officer, to succeed Fettig as CEO. These changes will become effective October 1.



Bitzer (age 52) was named President and Chief Operating Officer and elected to the Whirlpool Corporation Board of Directors in October 2015. Prior to this assignment, he served as Vice Chairman, which included overall leadership of Whirlpool North America and Whirlpool Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).



Bitzer joined Whirlpool Europe in 1999 as Vice President, Bauknecht brand group. He became Senior Vice President of Marketing Sales and Services for Whirlpool Europe in 2000 and was named President of Whirlpool Europe in January 2006. Between 2009 and 2013, he went on to serve as President of Whirlpool North America and President of the company's U.S. operations. Before joining Whirlpool Europe, Bitzer worked for eight years at the Boston Consulting Group in Munich and Toronto and was named Vice President of that organization in 1999.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX