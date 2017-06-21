

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - The Weather Co., an IBM Business (IBM), announced Wednesday a new collaboration with the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research or UCAR and the National Center for Atmospheric Research or NCAR for a plan to help improve weather prediction globally.



NCAR is a federally funded research and development center for the atmosphere and Earth's geospace systems.



The company said the alliance will aim to develop cutting-edge models that will run on next-generation IBM supercomputing technology. It will bring together meteorological science from The Weather Company, high performance computing expertise from IBM Research, OpenPOWER-based supercomputing systems, and NCAR's community weather model.



This effort will also capitalize on advanced science and technology to work towards the creation of the first rapidly-updating, storm-scale model that can help predict weather events at local scales.



The new model could improve weather and climate forecasting by better accounting for the small-scale phenomena, such as thunderstorms, that can impact the weather.



The Weather Company and UCAR will join forces to help improve weather models and the supercomputers that they run on.



The UCAR/NCAR teams involved include the Computational Information System Laboratory and the Mesoscale & Microscale Meteorology Laboratory.



UCAR President Antonio Busalacchi, said, 'This is a major public-private collaboration that aims to advance weather prediction and generate significant benefits for businesses making critical decisions based on weather forecasts.'



