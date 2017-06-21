

Rathbone Brothers Plc ('the Company') Block Listing Application



The Company announces that an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority ('UKLA') and the London Stock Exchange ('LSE') for the listing of 985,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each fully paid ('Ordinary Shares') to trade on the LSE and to be admitted to the Official List of the UKLA. All of these shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of the share awards pursuant to the Rathbone Brothers plc Inland Revenue Approved Share Incentive and Savings Related Share Option Plans.



It is expected that admission of these Ordinary Shares will become effective on or around 23 June 2017. These shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue and will be allotted from time to time in accordance with the share awards under: the Rathbone Brothers plc Inland Revenue Approved Share Incentive and Savings Related Share Option Plans.



21 June 2017



