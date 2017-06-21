

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) and El Al Israel Airlines Wednesday said they finalized an order for three 787 Dreamliners at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The order is valued at more than $729 million at current list prices. Boeing said the order includes two 787-8s and one 787-9.



Boeing plans to deliver EL AL's first Dreamliner in August. The Tel Aviv based carrier is set to take delivery of its first 787-9 later this summer.



EL AL has been an all-Boeing carrier since taking delivery of its first new Boeing airplane in 1961 and currently operates a fleet of more than 40 airplanes.



