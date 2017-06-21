

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA), at the Paris Air Show, announced Wednesday a Memorandum of Understanding or MOU with Air Lease Corp. (AL) for 12 737 MAXs. The MOU includes five 737 MAX 7s and seven 737 MAX 8s.



ALC was one of the first leasing companies to order the 737 MAX, the fastest selling airplane in Boeing history.



Boeing said the agreement will be reflected on the Boeing Orders and Deliveries website once finalized.



John Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President, Air Lease Corporation, said, 'With these additional 12 units, ALC's growing 737 MAX order book now stands at 130 aircraft - and we are placing them rapidly. Clearly the 737 MAX family is a winner for us and for our airline customers.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX