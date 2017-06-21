

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Donghai Airlines announced the airline's decision to convert 10 737 MAXs on order to 737 MAX 10s at the 2017 Paris Air Show.



The order, valued at $1.2 billion at current list prices, will be posted to the Boeing Orders & Deliveries website once all contingencies are cleared.



The Shenzhen-based carrier will join the 737 MAX 10 launch customer team as one of the first airlines in the world to introduce the newest member of the 737 MAX family.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX