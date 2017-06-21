

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) announced Wednesday the decision by Shenzhen-based Donghai Airlines to convert 10 737 MAXs on order to 737 MAX 10s at the 2017 Paris Air Show.



The order, valued at $1.2 billion at current list prices, will be posted to the Boeing Orders & Deliveries website once all contingencies are cleared.



The Chinese carrier will join the 737 MAX 10 launch customer team as one of the first airlines in the world to introduce the newest member of the 737 MAX family.



The 737 MAX 10 will be the most profitable single-aisle airplane, offering the lowest seat costs ever.



Donghai Airlines currently has a fleet of 15 Boeing 737-800s. The carrier plans to start international long-haul flights between 2021 and 2023 and grow its fleet to 100 airplanes by 2025.



