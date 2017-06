HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Sears Holdings (SHLD) have come under pressure during trading on Wednesday, with the department store operator slumping by 7.4 percent. Earlier in the session, Sears hit a four-month intraday low.



The pullback by Sears comes following reports by Bloomberg and Reuters that Sears Canada is getting ready to seek bankruptcy protection.



