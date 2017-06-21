

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Wednesday announced a new Price Match Guarantee program for over 50,000 items across its site. The e-commerce giant promises that it will have provide the best deal online or it will match the lowest price of a competitor.



'This is a way to up our game and also up our promise to buyers,' Hal Lawton, senior vice president of North America at eBay, said.



eBay will match a lower price if any customer finds a better deal for identical and available items sold on Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, Jet.com, HomeDepot.com, Sears.com, Target.com, Walmart.com or Wayfair.com.



A customer will have to contact eBay's customer service with proof of a lower-priced item on another site. The customer will receive an eBay coupon to cover the difference.



