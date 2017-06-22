

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is seeking to reduce record labels' share of revenue from streaming, part of negotiations to revise the iPhone maker's overall relationship with the music industry, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The talks cover Apple's agreements for Apple Music, the two-year-old streaming service offering millions of songs on demand, and iTunes, the store where people can buy individual songs or albums. The record labels' deals with Apple expire at the end of June, though they are likely to be extended if the parties can't agree on new terms by then, the report said.



The negotiations would bring Apple closer to the rate Spotify Ltd. pays labels, and allow both sides to adjust to the new realities of the music industry.



