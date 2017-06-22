

FRAMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - The shares of Staples Inc. (SPLS) surged about 5% in Wednesday after-hours trading after media report said that private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in advanced talks to acquire the office supplies retailer.



The report said Sycamore is finalizing a debt financing deal with Staples after beating out Cerberus Capital Management in an auction. A final deal, which may top $6 billion, could be announced next week.



SPLS closed Wednesday's regular trading at $8.66, down $0.09 or 1.03 percent. But, in the after-hours, the stock gained $0.42 or 4.85 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX