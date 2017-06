WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike Inc. (NKE) agreed to sell some of its products directly to Amazon.com Inc., (AMZN), according to reports citing people familiar with the matter said.



Nike has in the past sold its shoes through Amazon-owned Zappos.com. However, the company has never allowed Amazon to sell its products directly, unlike competitors Adidas and Under Armour, both of which have large, custom storefronts on the site.



