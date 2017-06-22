

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) announced, for the year ending 1 July 2017, overall expectations are unchanged. The Group said it remains in a strong financial position, with good cash generation and a robust balance sheet. Regional bus continues to deliver revenue growth broadly in line with the Group's expectations and slightly ahead of wider industry trends. Expected full year like for like growth rates for Regional bus is approximately 1.0%.



The Go-Ahead Group stated that the process of refinancing its sterling bond is well underway and is scheduled to be complete later in the month, ahead of its maturity in September 2017. As a result of lower interest rates, the Group anticipates finance costs to reduce in 17/18.



