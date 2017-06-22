

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) announced that Jessica White will join the Board as an Executive Director and CFO, with immediate effect. Jessica is currently Barratt's Group Financial Controller.



Jessica joined Wilson Bowden plc as a corporate accountant in 2005. Following the acquisition of Wilson Bowden by Barratt in 2007, Jessica was appointed to the role of Head of Financial Accounting at Barratt, and in 2010 was promoted to the position of Group Financial Controller.



