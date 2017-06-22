

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has signed a preliminary agreement with the city of Shanghai to explore production in China, moving the electric-car maker a step closer to lowering its manufacturing and shipping costs, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Reaching a deal to produce cars in China would help Tesla better compete with local rivals because it would eliminate a 25 percent import tariff that makes Tesla's Model S sedans and Model X sport utility vehicles more costly than in U.S. showrooms.



The company is scheduled to begin production in July of the Model 3, the cheapest model in the lineup so far.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX