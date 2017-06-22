

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS) reported a loss for the fourth quarter that narrowed from last year as a decline in sales was more than offset by lower costs and expenses.



The company's fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $13.43 million or $0.19 per share from $30.61 million or $0.42 per share in the prior-year period.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total sales for the quarter declined 6.3 percent to $821.2 million from $876.68 million in the year-ago period. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $789.41 million.



Comparable store sales declined 6.3 percent for the quarter, while online sales increased 2.9 percent.



For the quarter, Retail generated an operating loss of $15.9 million, while NOOK incurred an operating loss of $7.9 million, for a total operating loss of $23.8 million.



Looking ahead to fiscal year 2018, Barnes & Noble said it expects comparable bookstore sales to decline in the low single digits and full year consolidated EBITDA to be approximately $180 million.



