

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) announced its new COO organizational structure will include five business units and several functional support groups. Edward Morche will be president - strategic enterprise, federal government and state government; Laurinda Pang will be president - GAM and international; Vernon Irvin will be president - SMB; Lisa Miller will be president - wholesale, indirect and alliances; and Maxine Moreau will be president - consumer.



To support these business units and ongoing integration activities: Aamir Hussain, executive vice president - product development, platforms and infrastructure, will be responsible for IT, testing and integration, architecture, infrastructure, security, as well as overall business enablement; Clay Bailey, senior vice president - transformation and integration, will lead the integration of CenturyLink and Level 3; and Richard Batelaan, executive vice president - North America operations, will be responsible for North America service delivery, service assurance, access management, and field operations. Storey plans to name an executive vice president - chief marketing officer at a later date.



The executive leaders will report to Storey effective at the time of the close of the acquisition, which CenturyLink continues to anticipate will occur by the end of third quarter 2017.



