FRAMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - After trending lower in recent sessions, shares of Staples (SPLS) have shown a strong move back to the upside during trading on Thursday. Staples is currently up by 6.8 percent, bouncing off its lowest closing level in over two months.



The rebound by Staples comes after a report from Reuters said private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in advanced talks to acquire the office supplies retailer.



