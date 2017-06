REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply higher, shares of Oracle (ORCL) have pulled back off their best levels but remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Thursday. Oracle is currently up by 8.9 percent after reaching a record intraday high.



The early rally by Oracle came after the business software giant reported fourth quarter results that beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX