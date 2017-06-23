

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG announced that its subsidiary Pfeiffer Vacuum Inc. (USA) acquired Nor-Cal Products Inc. (USA) for $68 million on a cash and debt-free basis.



The purchase agreement was signed and executed and the transaction was mainly financed via a bank loan.



With the acquisition of Nor-Cal Products Inc. (USA), Pfeiffer Vacuum group reinforces its position in the market for vacuum components and especially in the USA.



Nor-Cal Products Inc. (USA) expects 2017 sales of around $60 million at an EBIT margin around the level of the Pfeiffer Vacuum group.



With around 300 employees in the USA and Vietnam, Nor-Cal Products Inc. (USA) manufactures premium-quality vacuum components, chambers and valves for international customers in the fields of semiconductors, coating and displays as well as for leading universities and research facilities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX