

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis announced the US Food and Drug Administration or FDA approval of Tafinlar (dabrafenib) in combination with Mekinist (trametinib) to treat patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors express the BRAF V600E mutation. The FDA also approved the Oncomine Dx Target Test (Thermo Fisher Scientific) to identify BRAF V600E mutations in eligible patients.



Tafinlar + Mekinist was approved by the European Commission (EC) in March 2017 for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600 advanced mutation-positive NSCLC. The FDA granted Tafinlar + Mekinist Breakthrough Therapy designation in July 2015 for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic BRAF V600E mutation-positive NSCLC who received previous treatment with chemotherapy.



'Patients with BRAF V600E mutation-positive metastatic NSCLC have responded less favorably to standard chemotherapy, suggesting that there is a critical need for a targeted therapy,' said Bruno Strigini, CEO, Novartis Oncology. 'Today's approval of the Tafinlar + Mekinist combination validates our expertise in tumor biology, which enabled us to develop the first targeted treatment for people with this rare mutation.'



BRAF mutations appear in approximately 1-3% of NSCLC cases worldwide. There is an urgency to treat people with this mutation, as BRAF V600E mutation- positive tumors have been shown to be more aggressive and may lead to a poorer prognosis.



The FDA based its approval on results of a phase 2 multicenter, open-label, nonrandomized study that included 94 patients with stage IV BRAF V600E-positive NSCLC. Of these, 57 had received prior chemotherapy and 36 had treatment-naive disease.



Among the 36 treatment-naive patients receiving 150 mg of Tafinlar twice daily and 2 mg of Mekinist once daily, the overall response rate (ORR) was 61%. In the previously treated population receiving the same dosage, patients demonstrated an ORR of 63%. The median duration of response in the treatment naive cohort was not estimable and in the previously treated patient cohort was 12.6 months.



The most common adverse events (incidence >20%) were pyrexia, fatigue, nausea,vomiting, diarrhea, dry skin, decreased appetite, edema, rash, chills,hemorrhage, cough and dyspnea.



