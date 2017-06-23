

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ParkerVision Inc. (PRKR) said that the Regional Court of Munich is holding its decision in the ParkerVision v. Apple case until after the German Federal Patent Court rules on the related pending nullity (validity) action.



The Company's final resolution in its German case against LG is also pending this same action. The Company believes that a preliminary nullity decision is expected before the end of 2017.



The Regional Court of Munich has also streamlined the schedule for the Company's second lawsuit against Apple in Germany involving Apple iPhone 7 products using Intel RF receivers. The original schedule was set for two hearings, one in late June regarding infringement and a second hearing to be scheduled after the first hearing later in 2017 or early 2018 regarding validity.



The Regional Court has determined it will first review briefs written by the parties and only hold a single hearing for both infringement and validity on November 16, 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX