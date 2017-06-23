

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen (BIIB) said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency or EMA has issued a positive opinion for IMRALDI (also known as SB5), an adalimumab biosimilar candidate referencing Humira.



The positive opinion will now be referred to the European Commission (EC), which grants marketing authorization for medicines in the European Union or EU. IMRALDI marks the third anti-TNF candidate to be submitted to the EMA by Samsung Bioepis, the joint venture between Samsung BioLogics and Biogen.



If approved by the EC, IMRALDI would be approved for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, active enthesitis-related arthritis, hidradenitis suppurativa and non-infectious uveitis.



The positive opinion is based on a robust preclinical and clinical data package comparing IMRALDI with Humira. The clinical data include results from two head-to-head studies - a Phase I study in healthy volunteers that demonstrated pharmacokinetic bioequivalence to Humira and a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, multicenter study, in which IMRALDI demonstrated equivalent efficacy and comparable safety and immunogenicity to Humira in patients with RA.



The primary endpoint of the Phase III study, the American College of Rheumatology 20% (ACR20) response at Week 24, was met, demonstrating equivalent efficacy to Humira. Secondary endpoints demonstrated that IMRALDI has a comparable safety and immunogenicity profile to Humira.



