

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced the headline results from a 52-week double-blind phase 2 clinical trial with once-daily subcutaneous semaglutide investigating safety and potential for inducing and maintaining weight loss in people with obesity.



In the trial, 957 people with obesity were randomised to treatment with doses of semaglutide between 0.05 to 0.4 mg/day or placebo. Liraglutide 3.0 mg/day was included for comparison. Approximately 100 people were included in each active treatment arm in combination with diet and exercise. All people in the trial were treated for 52 weeks followed by a 7-week follow-up period.



From a mean baseline weight of around 111 kg and a body mass index of approximately 39 kg/m2, a weight loss up to 17.8 kg was observed after 52 weeks of treatment with semaglutide. This corresponded to an estimated 13.8% weight loss compared to the weight loss of 2.3% achieved by diet, exercise and placebo alone, with all treatment arms adjusted for people discontinuing treatment in the study. The results from the liraglutide 3.0 mg treatment arm were broadly in line with previously reported data.



Once-daily semaglutide had a well-tolerated safety profile, with the most common adverse events being gastrointestinal side effects.



'We will now prepare the phase 3 programme with semaglutide to confirm these results. We expect the phase 3 programme to begin in 2018,' said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief science officer of Novo Nordisk.



