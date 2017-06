WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AK Steel (AKS) and U.S. Steel (X) are posting significant gains in afternoon trading on Friday, climbing by 7.8 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively. AK Steel has reached a nearly two-month intraday high.



The advance by AK Steel and U.S. Steel comes after Deutsche Bank upgraded its ratings on both steel makers to Buy from Hold.



